Capital Analysts LLC Sells 285 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $268.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.96 and its 200-day moving average is $285.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

