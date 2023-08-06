Capital Analysts LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DSI opened at $85.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

