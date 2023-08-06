Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 196.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $22.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.1273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

