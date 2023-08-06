Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 603.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

