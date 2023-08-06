Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 486 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.