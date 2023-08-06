WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. WESCO International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $112.08 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in WESCO International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

