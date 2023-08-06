Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WLK opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.95. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

