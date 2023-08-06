XPO (NYSE:XPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.22. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XPO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in XPO by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in XPO by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.95.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

