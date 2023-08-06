XPO (NYSE:XPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
XPO Stock Performance
NYSE XPO opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.22. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.95.
XPO Company Profile
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
