Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, reports. Ring Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.00. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ring Energy news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 25,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,826.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 252.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

