Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86 to $2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.55 billion to $6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Select Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$2.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEM. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

SEM opened at $29.95 on Friday. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.14%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,453,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after buying an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.