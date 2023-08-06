TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1138 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,584,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,294,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TEGNA by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,888,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,083,000 after acquiring an additional 892,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,446,000 after acquiring an additional 424,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

