Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.56

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.56 and traded as high as $144.73. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $138.25, with a volume of 705,482 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

