Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $884.57

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 884.57 ($11.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,253.50 ($16.09). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,228.50 ($15.77), with a volume of 382,054 shares traded.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,143.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 885.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 598.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.40.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

