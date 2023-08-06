Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $104.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
BBSI stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $100.85.
Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
