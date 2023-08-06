Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Construction Partners stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,657 shares of company stock valued at $935,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

