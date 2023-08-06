Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.6 million to $328.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.94 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.07 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.09.
Sprout Social Stock Down 12.3 %
Shares of SPT opened at $46.81 on Friday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
