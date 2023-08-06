Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.6 million to $328.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.94 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.07 EPS.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.09.

Shares of SPT opened at $46.81 on Friday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,964 shares of company stock worth $3,095,020. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

