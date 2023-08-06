Bandwidth’s (BAND) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.
Bandwidth Trading Down 7.5 %
Bandwidth stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
