Bandwidth’s (BAND) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Bandwidth stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Bandwidth by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

