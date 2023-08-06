Dawson James Lowers Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) to Neutral

Dawson James cut shares of Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $24.80.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($1.20). As a group, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bluejay Diagnostics
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.