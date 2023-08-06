Dawson James Lowers Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) to Neutral

Dawson James cut shares of Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $24.80.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($1.20). As a group, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

