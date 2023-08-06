Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Earnings Results

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $3,695,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

