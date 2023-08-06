RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RDCM opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 million, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 0.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

