Jeffrey A. Miller Purchases 3,860 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Miller acquired 3,860 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Container Store Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.82 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,668 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

