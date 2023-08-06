Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

