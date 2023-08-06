MQS Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,845,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.