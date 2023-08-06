MQS Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITTFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,845,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

