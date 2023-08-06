Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
