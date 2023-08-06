Forza X1 (FRZA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

FRZA stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 47.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forza X1, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRZA Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

