Forza X1 (FRZA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Forza X1 Trading Down 0.8 %
FRZA stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 47.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.
