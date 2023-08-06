WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $185.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

WCC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Down 0.1 %

WCC stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $112.08 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WESCO International by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,963,000 after purchasing an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 89.2% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.