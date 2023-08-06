Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $159.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of WCN stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
