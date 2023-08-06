Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $159.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

