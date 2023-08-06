Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:WK opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. Workiva has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Insider Activity at Workiva

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.