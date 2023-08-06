Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.
Workiva Stock Up 4.6 %
NYSE:WK opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. Workiva has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
