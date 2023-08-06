Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) PT Raised to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEAV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $666.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,741,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 321,550 shares of company stock worth $3,660,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,878,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 298,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

