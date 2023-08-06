Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.
WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.
Workiva Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of WK opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Workiva has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $108.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Workiva by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 65.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.