Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of WK opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Workiva has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Workiva by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 65.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

