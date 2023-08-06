WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $51.61 on Thursday. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Trading of WPP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in WPP by 85.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.