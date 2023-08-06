World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.56.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.