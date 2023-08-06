Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,608,761.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,032,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 576,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

