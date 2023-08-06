Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $129.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Stock Down 2.5 %

XYL stock opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

