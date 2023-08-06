Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,773,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,740,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,618,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,309,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

