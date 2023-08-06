Preto Joseph Del Sells 492 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $69,825.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Preto Joseph Del sold 424 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $19,978.88.

On Monday, June 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33.

On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

