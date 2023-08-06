Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells $58,157.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $58,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Precigen Stock Performance
Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Precigen had a net margin of 106.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
