Stacy Ann Coen Sells 4,255 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stacy Ann Coen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

ImmunoGen stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

