TransDigm Group (TDG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY23 guidance at $23.31-$24.19 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDG opened at $896.10 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $914.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $856.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.13.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,662 shares of company stock valued at $48,370,236 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

