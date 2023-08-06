Needham & Company LLC Boosts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $21.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALKT has been the topic of several other research reports. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. Analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Alkami Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.