Li Auto (LI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Li Auto Stock Down 1.5 %
Li Auto stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Trading of Li Auto
Analyst Ratings Changes
LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.74.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Li Auto
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.