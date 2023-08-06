Li Auto (LI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li Auto Stock Down 1.5 %

Li Auto stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Li Auto by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $5,748,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 70.1% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 30.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $2,647,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.74.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

