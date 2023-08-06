Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells $116,914.35 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 111,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $116,914.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,867 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,010.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 1,960 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $2,058.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,807 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,297.35.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4,179 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $4,387.95.

On Friday, June 16th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 55,207 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $57,967.35.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,808 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $6,098.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,822 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,313.10.

On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $67,145.40.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $56,676.90.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $220.40.

Inspirato Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $1.02 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspirato by 78.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Stories

