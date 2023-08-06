Benchmark Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $108.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.19.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $115.82 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5,788.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.