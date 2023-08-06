Benchmark Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $108.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $115.82 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5,788.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

