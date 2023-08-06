Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.05.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ALNY opened at $185.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $179.19 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 420.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.