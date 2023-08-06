Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of KFS opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

KFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kingsway Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 15,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $130,126.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 17,063 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $151,519.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,492,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 15,131 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $130,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,442 shares of company stock worth $20,331 and sold 88,865 shares worth $775,034. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

