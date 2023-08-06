WideOpenWest (WOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WOW stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

About WideOpenWest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.