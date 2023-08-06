Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the software’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALTR. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00, a PEG ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.46. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $78.49.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $36,935.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $36,935.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $339,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,608 shares of company stock valued at $19,998,751. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 695,143 shares of the software’s stock valued at $52,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the software’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,164 shares of the software’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

