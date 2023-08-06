HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 367.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Alector Trading Up 32.4 %

ALEC stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Alector has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Insider Transactions at Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

