Royce & Associates LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $39,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,304 shares of company stock worth $1,463,449. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

