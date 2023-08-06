Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $4,625,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of RRC opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

